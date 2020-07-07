All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

6277 Caminito Luisito

6277 Caminito Luisito · No Longer Available
Location

6277 Caminito Luisito, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Friars Village BEAUTY available immediately - This is a high end, recently remodeled home available for immediate occupancy! The home has wood laminate on the main level with a beautiful neutral paint theme. The kitchen is absolutely immaculate, with high end cabinets, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The garage has a brand new washer & dryer, and there is a second parking spot available or use that space as outdoor living space. There is a full bathroom on the main floor, as well as a great, large deck.

Downstairs has two bedrooms and another bathroom, and a large storage area.

One car garage plus a second private parking spot, brand new full sized washer and dryer. There is a dishwasher and top of the line refrigerator, stove and oven and a high end microwave.

Friars Village boasts many amenities, including a giant pool, tot lot, and club house, plus much more.
Utilities: trash
Pet Policy: negotiable with approved pet application and additional monthly rent
Lease Term: Immediately through June 2020 OR June 2021

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE5412287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6277 Caminito Luisito have any available units?
6277 Caminito Luisito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6277 Caminito Luisito have?
Some of 6277 Caminito Luisito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6277 Caminito Luisito currently offering any rent specials?
6277 Caminito Luisito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6277 Caminito Luisito pet-friendly?
Yes, 6277 Caminito Luisito is pet friendly.
Does 6277 Caminito Luisito offer parking?
Yes, 6277 Caminito Luisito offers parking.
Does 6277 Caminito Luisito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6277 Caminito Luisito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6277 Caminito Luisito have a pool?
Yes, 6277 Caminito Luisito has a pool.
Does 6277 Caminito Luisito have accessible units?
No, 6277 Caminito Luisito does not have accessible units.
Does 6277 Caminito Luisito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6277 Caminito Luisito has units with dishwashers.

