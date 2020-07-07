6277 Caminito Luisito

Amenities

Friars Village BEAUTY available immediately - This is a high end, recently remodeled home available for immediate occupancy! The home has wood laminate on the main level with a beautiful neutral paint theme. The kitchen is absolutely immaculate, with high end cabinets, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The garage has a brand new washer & dryer, and there is a second parking spot available or use that space as outdoor living space. There is a full bathroom on the main floor, as well as a great, large deck.



Downstairs has two bedrooms and another bathroom, and a large storage area.



One car garage plus a second private parking spot, brand new full sized washer and dryer. There is a dishwasher and top of the line refrigerator, stove and oven and a high end microwave.



Friars Village boasts many amenities, including a giant pool, tot lot, and club house, plus much more.

Utilities: trash

Pet Policy: negotiable with approved pet application and additional monthly rent

Lease Term: Immediately through June 2020 OR June 2021



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



