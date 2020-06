Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities pool

Nice spacious 2 story townhome close to Imperial Beach. This townhome has no neighbor on back, only a view to open land. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room and dining area combo. It has two master suites upstairs each with their own full bathrooms. Close to Naval base in Coronado, Imperial Beach, shops, freeways...