Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

6241 Mary Ln Dr

6241 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6241 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home + Additional Room Walking Distance from SDSU! Spacious College area home available for rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and one additional room. The large living room has a brick fireplace. The alley style kitchen features retro decor and appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The backyard is enclosed and has plenty of space for entertaining. Two of the bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. The attached two car garage includes a washer and dryer. There are closets and additional storage spaces throughout the house.There are two additional parking spots in the driveway and street parking permits are available for street parking. This home is walking distance to SDSU, shopping centers, and public transit. No pets are allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have any available units?
6241 Mary Ln Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have?
Some of 6241 Mary Ln Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Mary Ln Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Mary Ln Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Mary Ln Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6241 Mary Ln Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6241 Mary Ln Dr offers parking.
Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6241 Mary Ln Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have a pool?
No, 6241 Mary Ln Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have accessible units?
No, 6241 Mary Ln Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Mary Ln Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Mary Ln Dr has units with dishwashers.
