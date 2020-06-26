6241 Mary Ln Dr

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home + Additional Room Walking Distance from SDSU! Spacious College area home available for rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and one additional room. The large living room has a brick fireplace. The alley style kitchen features retro decor and appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The backyard is enclosed and has plenty of space for entertaining. Two of the bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. The attached two car garage includes a washer and dryer. There are closets and additional storage spaces throughout the house.There are two additional parking spots in the driveway and street parking permits are available for street parking. This home is walking distance to SDSU, shopping centers, and public transit. No pets are allowed at this property.