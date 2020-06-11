All apartments in San Diego
624 Pons Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

624 Pons Street

624 Pons Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Pons Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath home with front and backyard ! - Lovely, upgraded 4 bed 2 bath available. The home features a fenced off front and back yard. Upon entering you will find the living room to the left. To the right, the kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. The home has Air Conditioning as well as ceiling fans in very room. Windows shutters in all bedrooms. Large master bedroom and bathroom with a shower stall and separate Tub. Also has a walk in closet. The other bedrooms have large mirrored closets. Beautiful wood floor throughout the home. Carpets in the bedrooms. Shed included for extra storage. . Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home.

(RLNE5124954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Pons Street have any available units?
624 Pons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Pons Street have?
Some of 624 Pons Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Pons Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 Pons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Pons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Pons Street is pet friendly.
Does 624 Pons Street offer parking?
Yes, 624 Pons Street offers parking.
Does 624 Pons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Pons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Pons Street have a pool?
No, 624 Pons Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 Pons Street have accessible units?
No, 624 Pons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Pons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Pons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
