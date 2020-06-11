624 Pons Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath home with front and backyard ! - Lovely, upgraded 4 bed 2 bath available. The home features a fenced off front and back yard. Upon entering you will find the living room to the left. To the right, the kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. The home has Air Conditioning as well as ceiling fans in very room. Windows shutters in all bedrooms. Large master bedroom and bathroom with a shower stall and separate Tub. Also has a walk in closet. The other bedrooms have large mirrored closets. Beautiful wood floor throughout the home. Carpets in the bedrooms. Shed included for extra storage. . Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home.



(RLNE5124954)