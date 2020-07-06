Amenities

JUST REDUCED! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage w/ private yard! - JUST REDUCED!!! 6232 Lake Arago is located in San Carlos. This single-family residence features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2-car garage, and a private yard. We have put in all new flooring, and the property is freshly painted. All kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer hookups are located just off the kitchen. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one months' rent($2195.00). 1-year lease! If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ 858-231-0004. We show property every day except Sundays!



