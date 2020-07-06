All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

6232 Lake Arago

6232 Lake Arago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Lake Arago Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage w/ private yard! - JUST REDUCED!!! 6232 Lake Arago is located in San Carlos. This single-family residence features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2-car garage, and a private yard. We have put in all new flooring, and the property is freshly painted. All kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer hookups are located just off the kitchen. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one months' rent($2195.00). 1-year lease! If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ 858-231-0004. We show property every day except Sundays!

(RLNE5174014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Lake Arago have any available units?
6232 Lake Arago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6232 Lake Arago currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Lake Arago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Lake Arago pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Lake Arago is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Lake Arago offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Lake Arago offers parking.
Does 6232 Lake Arago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Lake Arago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Lake Arago have a pool?
No, 6232 Lake Arago does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Lake Arago have accessible units?
No, 6232 Lake Arago does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Lake Arago have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 Lake Arago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Lake Arago have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Lake Arago does not have units with air conditioning.

