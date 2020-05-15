6214 Agee St

Amenities
Located in The Park Condominiums association just east of the intersection of Genessee Ave and Governor Dr, this upstairs 1Br 1Ba condo will be available in late February! With a convenient location close to schools, shopping, transportation, freeways and entertainment, getting anywhere you need to go will be a breeze. Throughout the unit youll find fresh paint and brand new flooring. The open kitchen and vaulted ceilings really gives this unit a very spacious feel. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather on the private balcony. For your comfort, the unit comes with 2 brand new wall heaters. For your convenience, you will have access to 1 shared garage space and permit parking just outside the unit. The kitchen features tile counters, plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator). The unit will be available for move in late February and we are available to show it right away. Dont let this pass you by, call us today!