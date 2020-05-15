All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:58 AM

6214 Agee St

6214 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in The Park Condominiums association just east of the intersection of Genessee Ave and Governor Dr, this upstairs 1Br 1Ba condo will be available in late February! With a convenient location close to schools, shopping, transportation, freeways and entertainment, getting anywhere you need to go will be a breeze. Throughout the unit youll find fresh paint and brand new flooring. The open kitchen and vaulted ceilings really gives this unit a very spacious feel. Enjoy San Diegos beautiful weather on the private balcony. For your comfort, the unit comes with 2 brand new wall heaters. For your convenience, you will have access to 1 shared garage space and permit parking just outside the unit. The kitchen features tile counters, plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator). The unit will be available for move in late February and we are available to show it right away. Dont let this pass you by, call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Agee St have any available units?
6214 Agee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Agee St have?
Some of 6214 Agee St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Agee St currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Agee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Agee St pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Agee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6214 Agee St offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Agee St offers parking.
Does 6214 Agee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Agee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Agee St have a pool?
No, 6214 Agee St does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Agee St have accessible units?
No, 6214 Agee St does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Agee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Agee St has units with dishwashers.
