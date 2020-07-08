6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

1BR/1BA +Den MISSION VALLEY WEST CONDO - Neutral Paint, MONTH TO MONTH LEASE , AC/Heat, 2 Parking Spot, Laundry Onsite, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW*******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Mission Valley West



6202 Friars Road #124

San Diego, CA 92108



CROSS STREETS: Via De Cumbres



The Bluffs at Fashion Valley



1 Bedroom + Den

1 Bathroom

Estimated 854 SqFt

Condo W/ 2 Parking Spots

1 Story

Located on the 1st Floor



Black Refrigerator (one in ad photo has been changed)

Stove/Oven - Electric

Dishwasher

Formica Counter-tops

Wood Cabinets

Black/White Appliances

Flooring - Tile



Open/ Airy Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Tile Flooring Throughout

Ceiling Fan - Living Area/Master Bedroom

Wet Bar in Living Room

Fireplace in Living Room - In-opt/Decor Only

Walk-in Closets in Both Bedrooms

Balcony Access - Both Bedrooms

Marble Countertops in Bathroom

Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom



A/C and Heat - Forced Air

Elevator Access

(1) Uncovered Parking Space

(1) Underground Parking Space

Washer/Dryer - Common Area



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Club House

Tennis Court

BBQ Area's

GYM

Pool

Spa



CLOSE TO:

Public Transportation

Restaurants

Shopping



HOA MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES:

HOA Non-Refundable Deposit $100.00 - Tenant Cost

Must make arrangements 5 days prior to move-in date with HOA.



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

Month to Month Lease ONLY

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1600



PETS INFORMATION:

1 Cat or Dog 30lbs or Less -FIRM

Pet Deposit: $250

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE3386939)