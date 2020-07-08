All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124

6202 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6202 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
1BR/1BA +Den MISSION VALLEY WEST CONDO - Neutral Paint, MONTH TO MONTH LEASE , AC/Heat, 2 Parking Spot, Laundry Onsite, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW*******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Mission Valley West

6202 Friars Road #124
San Diego, CA 92108

CROSS STREETS: Via De Cumbres

The Bluffs at Fashion Valley

1 Bedroom + Den
1 Bathroom
Estimated 854 SqFt
Condo W/ 2 Parking Spots
1 Story
Located on the 1st Floor

Black Refrigerator (one in ad photo has been changed)
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Formica Counter-tops
Wood Cabinets
Black/White Appliances
Flooring - Tile

Open/ Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Tile Flooring Throughout
Ceiling Fan - Living Area/Master Bedroom
Wet Bar in Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room - In-opt/Decor Only
Walk-in Closets in Both Bedrooms
Balcony Access - Both Bedrooms
Marble Countertops in Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom

A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Elevator Access
(1) Uncovered Parking Space
(1) Underground Parking Space
Washer/Dryer - Common Area

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Club House
Tennis Court
BBQ Area's
GYM
Pool
Spa

CLOSE TO:
Public Transportation
Restaurants
Shopping

HOA MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES:
HOA Non-Refundable Deposit $100.00 - Tenant Cost
Must make arrangements 5 days prior to move-in date with HOA.

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
Month to Month Lease ONLY
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1600

PETS INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog 30lbs or Less -FIRM
Pet Deposit: $250
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE3386939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have any available units?
6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have?
Some of 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 offers parking.
Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have a pool?
Yes, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 has a pool.
Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have accessible units?
No, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University