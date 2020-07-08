6202 Friars Rd. Unit 124

Amenities
1BR/1BA +Den MISSION VALLEY WEST CONDO - Neutral Paint, MONTH TO MONTH LEASE , AC/Heat, 2 Parking Spot, Laundry Onsite, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW*******
Located in Mission Valley West
6202 Friars Road #124
San Diego, CA 92108
CROSS STREETS: Via De Cumbres
The Bluffs at Fashion Valley
1 Bedroom + Den
1 Bathroom
Estimated 854 SqFt
Condo W/ 2 Parking Spots
1 Story
Located on the 1st Floor
Black Refrigerator (one in ad photo has been changed)
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Formica Counter-tops
Wood Cabinets
Black/White Appliances
Flooring - Tile
Open/ Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Tile Flooring Throughout
Ceiling Fan - Living Area/Master Bedroom
Wet Bar in Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room - In-opt/Decor Only
Walk-in Closets in Both Bedrooms
Balcony Access - Both Bedrooms
Marble Countertops in Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom
A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Elevator Access
(1) Uncovered Parking Space
(1) Underground Parking Space
Washer/Dryer - Common Area
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Club House
Tennis Court
BBQ Area's
GYM
Pool
Spa
CLOSE TO:
Public Transportation
Restaurants
Shopping
HOA MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES:
HOA Non-Refundable Deposit $100.00 - Tenant Cost
Must make arrangements 5 days prior to move-in date with HOA.
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
Month to Month Lease ONLY
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1600
PETS INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog 30lbs or Less -FIRM
Pet Deposit: $250
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
