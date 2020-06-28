All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

6201 Chadwick Ave

6201 Chadwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Chadwick Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with oak floors, enlarged kitchen 5 burner cooktop and custom cabinets. Lee school 300 feet available now move-in ready. View to the Coronado islands and fireworks from the backyard. Corner lot, covered patio. Most homes in this area are owner occupied and rarely available.
Plus a playhouse for the kids and a very large 2 car garage. White Zapote tree that over produces this expensive delicious fruit. WOW!
Looking for long term dependable tenants. No section 8 and credit will be checked. Security deposit Same as rent. Credit check WILL BE CHECKED and is per responsible tenant. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have any available units?
6201 Chadwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6201 Chadwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Chadwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Chadwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Chadwick Ave offers parking.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have a pool?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Chadwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Chadwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
