6201 Chadwick Ave

Beautiful home with oak floors, enlarged kitchen 5 burner cooktop and custom cabinets. Lee school 300 feet available now move-in ready. View to the Coronado islands and fireworks from the backyard. Corner lot, covered patio. Most homes in this area are owner occupied and rarely available.

Plus a playhouse for the kids and a very large 2 car garage. White Zapote tree that over produces this expensive delicious fruit. WOW!

Looking for long term dependable tenants. No section 8 and credit will be checked. Security deposit Same as rent. Credit check WILL BE CHECKED and is per responsible tenant. No pets.