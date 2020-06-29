All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6190 Agee Street #254
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

6190 Agee Street #254

6190 Agee St · No Longer Available
Location

6190 Agee St, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BD 1 BA W/LOFT in University City - *****Move in ready condominium ***
1 car garage
Brand new carpet
Beautiful new paint
Near all major freeways !! Available Now !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have any available units?
6190 Agee Street #254 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6190 Agee Street #254 currently offering any rent specials?
6190 Agee Street #254 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6190 Agee Street #254 pet-friendly?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 offer parking?
Yes, 6190 Agee Street #254 offers parking.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have a pool?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have a pool.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have accessible units?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have accessible units.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have units with air conditioning.

