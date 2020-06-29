Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
6190 Agee Street #254
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM
6190 Agee Street #254
6190 Agee St
·
No Longer Available
Location
6190 Agee St, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BD 1 BA W/LOFT in University City - *****Move in ready condominium ***
1 car garage
Brand new carpet
Beautiful new paint
Near all major freeways !! Available Now !
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5359163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have any available units?
6190 Agee Street #254 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6190 Agee Street #254 currently offering any rent specials?
6190 Agee Street #254 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6190 Agee Street #254 pet-friendly?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 offer parking?
Yes, 6190 Agee Street #254 offers parking.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have a pool?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have a pool.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have accessible units?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have accessible units.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6190 Agee Street #254 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6190 Agee Street #254 does not have units with air conditioning.
