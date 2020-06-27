6164 Adelaide Ave

Amenities

Spacious 3B/1.5BA Upgraded House w/ Nice Yard, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 3B/1.5BA available for lease in College Area featuring 1184 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Close proximity to SDSU & shopping centers w/ grocers & restaurants!

-Beautiful yard maintained by landlord w/ lush grass & custom gate

-Large storage garage in backyard w/ provided washer/dryer plus an additional storage shed!

-Roomy living room upon entering the home w/ hardwood flooring

-Mini-split heating & A/C unit in dining area plus ceiling fan!

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances

-Three large & bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans

-Gorgeous upgraded full bathroom w/ subway tiling & custom vanity!

-Newly renovated half bathroom as well!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: Yes, mini-split in living room

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E9uWVADMR64

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: College Area

- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1954



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Floor heating is nonoperational and will not be repaired. Mini-split heating/air-conditioning system provided in living room.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4998278)