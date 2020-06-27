6164 Adelaide Ave

All apartments in San Diego
Location

6164 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/1.5BA Upgraded House w/ Nice Yard, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/1.5BA available for lease in College Area featuring 1184 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Close proximity to SDSU & shopping centers w/ grocers & restaurants!
-Beautiful yard maintained by landlord w/ lush grass & custom gate
-Large storage garage in backyard w/ provided washer/dryer plus an additional storage shed!
-Roomy living room upon entering the home w/ hardwood flooring
-Mini-split heating & A/C unit in dining area plus ceiling fan!
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances
-Three large & bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans
-Gorgeous upgraded full bathroom w/ subway tiling & custom vanity!
-Newly renovated half bathroom as well!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Yes, mini-split in living room
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E9uWVADMR64
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area
- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1954

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Floor heating is nonoperational and will not be repaired. Mini-split heating/air-conditioning system provided in living room.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 Adelaide Ave have any available units?
6164 Adelaide Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 Adelaide Ave have?
Some of 6164 Adelaide Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 Adelaide Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6164 Adelaide Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 Adelaide Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6164 Adelaide Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6164 Adelaide Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6164 Adelaide Ave offers parking.
Does 6164 Adelaide Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6164 Adelaide Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 Adelaide Ave have a pool?
No, 6164 Adelaide Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6164 Adelaide Ave have accessible units?
No, 6164 Adelaide Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 Adelaide Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6164 Adelaide Ave has units with dishwashers.
