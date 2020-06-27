6164 Adelaide Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3B/1.5BA Upgraded House w/ Nice Yard, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Spacious 3B/1.5BA available for lease in College Area featuring 1184 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Close proximity to SDSU & shopping centers w/ grocers & restaurants!
-Beautiful yard maintained by landlord w/ lush grass & custom gate
-Large storage garage in backyard w/ provided washer/dryer plus an additional storage shed!
-Roomy living room upon entering the home w/ hardwood flooring
-Mini-split heating & A/C unit in dining area plus ceiling fan!
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances
-Three large & bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans
-Gorgeous upgraded full bathroom w/ subway tiling & custom vanity!
-Newly renovated half bathroom as well!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Yes, mini-split in living room
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E9uWVADMR64
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area
- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1954
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Floor heating is nonoperational and will not be repaired. Mini-split heating/air-conditioning system provided in living room.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4998278)