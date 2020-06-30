6159 Hughes Street

Amenities

Copy and paste link for 3D Tour here : https://bit.ly/2y66Oqt 3D Tour Available also via email. Beautiful Remodel close to college! Features Brand new, vinyl flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, windows, paint, and doors. Fridge and stove being installed! 2 Car garage with direct access to the house. Includes landscaper and fresh landscaping going in!

Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References Contact me by email only at vitalpropertiesgroup@gmail.com BRE#02080107

