San Diego, CA
6159 Hughes Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

6159 Hughes Street

6159 Hughes Street · No Longer Available
Location

6159 Hughes Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Copy and paste link for 3D Tour here : https://bit.ly/2y66Oqt 3D Tour Available also via email. Beautiful Remodel close to college! Features Brand new, vinyl flooring, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, windows, paint, and doors. Fridge and stove being installed! 2 Car garage with direct access to the house. Includes landscaper and fresh landscaping going in!
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References Contact me by email only at vitalpropertiesgroup@gmail.com BRE#02080107
Copy and paste link for 3D Tour here : https://bit.ly/2y66Oqt 3D Tour Available also via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 Hughes Street have any available units?
6159 Hughes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6159 Hughes Street currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Hughes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Hughes Street pet-friendly?
No, 6159 Hughes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6159 Hughes Street offer parking?
Yes, 6159 Hughes Street offers parking.
Does 6159 Hughes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6159 Hughes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Hughes Street have a pool?
No, 6159 Hughes Street does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Hughes Street have accessible units?
No, 6159 Hughes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Hughes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6159 Hughes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6159 Hughes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6159 Hughes Street does not have units with air conditioning.

