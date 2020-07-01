All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 612 S. 31st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
612 S. 31st St.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

612 S. 31st St.

612 South 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 South 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom House Remodeled and Upgraded. Inside Laundry. - If you see this add it means it's available.
We look forward to assisting you.

Hablamos Espanol

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online at our website.

Features:

3 Bedrooms with high ceilings
1 full bath
Detached private home
Full size laundry room inside
Large extra storage/workshop room by the laundry with private door from outside patio
Extra built in storage shelving
Nice gated side yard and rear patio
Recently remodeled
New vinyl windows
New floorings throughout
New ceiling fans in every room
Kitchen has refrigerator/gas stove/micro hood/disposal

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:

Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market, Ball Park Square
Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar, Brisa

Restaurants include: El Paisa, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno, Rallys,
Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food, Orlado's Taco Shop

Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,
Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School, Logan K-8

This house is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities
-All utilities are paid by the tenants

-No Pets (some exceptions)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800

(RLNE5632331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S. 31st St. have any available units?
612 S. 31st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S. 31st St. have?
Some of 612 S. 31st St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S. 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
612 S. 31st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S. 31st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S. 31st St. is pet friendly.
Does 612 S. 31st St. offer parking?
No, 612 S. 31st St. does not offer parking.
Does 612 S. 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S. 31st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S. 31st St. have a pool?
No, 612 S. 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 612 S. 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 612 S. 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S. 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S. 31st St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University