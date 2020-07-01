612 S. 31st St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom House Remodeled and Upgraded. Inside Laundry. - If you see this add it means it's available.

Features:



3 Bedrooms with high ceilings

1 full bath

Detached private home

Full size laundry room inside

Large extra storage/workshop room by the laundry with private door from outside patio

Extra built in storage shelving

Nice gated side yard and rear patio

Recently remodeled

New vinyl windows

New floorings throughout

New ceiling fans in every room

Kitchen has refrigerator/gas stove/micro hood/disposal



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:



Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market, Ball Park Square

Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar, Brisa



Restaurants include: El Paisa, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno, Rallys,

Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food, Orlado's Taco Shop



Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,

Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School, Logan K-8



This house is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities

-All utilities are paid by the tenants



-No Pets (some exceptions)



