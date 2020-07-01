612 S. 31st St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom House Remodeled and Upgraded. Inside Laundry. - If you see this add it means it's available.
We look forward to assisting you.
Hablamos Espanol
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online at our website.
Features:
3 Bedrooms with high ceilings
1 full bath
Detached private home
Full size laundry room inside
Large extra storage/workshop room by the laundry with private door from outside patio
Extra built in storage shelving
Nice gated side yard and rear patio
Recently remodeled
New vinyl windows
New floorings throughout
New ceiling fans in every room
Kitchen has refrigerator/gas stove/micro hood/disposal
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Harbor Point Shopping Center, DD's Discounts, Handy Market, Ball Park Square
Lucy's Bakery, Grace Market, Family Dollar, Brisa
Restaurants include: El Paisa, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, El Salvadoreno, Rallys,
Rincon Azteca Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, Ayberto's Mexican Food, Orlado's Taco Shop
Schools close by include: Rodriguez & Kimbrough Elementary, Memorial Preparatory,
Our Lady's School, San Diego Cooperative Charter School, Monarch School, Logan K-8
This house is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities
-All utilities are paid by the tenants
-No Pets (some exceptions)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800
(RLNE5632331)