Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

6113 Caminito Del Oeste

6113 Caminito Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Caminito Del Oeste, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed 3 Bath for rent available 4/1/2020! Inside laundry include a washer and dryer. Owner pay for HOA and trash. It's currently occupied. Limited showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have any available units?
6113 Caminito Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have?
Some of 6113 Caminito Del Oeste's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Caminito Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Caminito Del Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Caminito Del Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offers parking.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have a pool?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste has units with dishwashers.

