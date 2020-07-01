Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6113 Caminito Del Oeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6113 Caminito Del Oeste
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6113 Caminito Del Oeste
6113 Caminito Del Oeste
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6113 Caminito Del Oeste, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed 3 Bath for rent available 4/1/2020! Inside laundry include a washer and dryer. Owner pay for HOA and trash. It's currently occupied. Limited showings available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have any available units?
6113 Caminito Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have?
Some of 6113 Caminito Del Oeste's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6113 Caminito Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Caminito Del Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Caminito Del Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offers parking.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have a pool?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Caminito Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Caminito Del Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University