Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

6095 Cumulus

6095 Cumulus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6095 Cumulus Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled Townhome for rent at Park Place Estates! - Completely remodeled with new kitchen, baths, flooring, counters, etc..Two story townhome for rent at Park Place Estates! Attached one car garage for parking. Fireplace in living room with spacious balcony that can be accessed from the living room and kitchen. Washer/dryer in garage. Pool, spa, and club house/rec. room onsite. Near Fashion Valley Mall, USD, restaurants. Quick access to the 5, 8, 15, and 163 freeways. No pets.

(RLNE3123601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6095 Cumulus have any available units?
6095 Cumulus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6095 Cumulus have?
Some of 6095 Cumulus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6095 Cumulus currently offering any rent specials?
6095 Cumulus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6095 Cumulus pet-friendly?
No, 6095 Cumulus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6095 Cumulus offer parking?
Yes, 6095 Cumulus offers parking.
Does 6095 Cumulus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6095 Cumulus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6095 Cumulus have a pool?
Yes, 6095 Cumulus has a pool.
Does 6095 Cumulus have accessible units?
No, 6095 Cumulus does not have accessible units.
Does 6095 Cumulus have units with dishwashers?
No, 6095 Cumulus does not have units with dishwashers.
