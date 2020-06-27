6095 Cumulus

Amenities

Completely remodeled Townhome for rent at Park Place Estates! - Completely remodeled with new kitchen, baths, flooring, counters, etc..Two story townhome for rent at Park Place Estates! Attached one car garage for parking. Fireplace in living room with spacious balcony that can be accessed from the living room and kitchen. Washer/dryer in garage. Pool, spa, and club house/rec. room onsite. Near Fashion Valley Mall, USD, restaurants. Quick access to the 5, 8, 15, and 163 freeways. No pets.



