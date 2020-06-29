6092 Hodson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Allied Gardens home with great VIEWS! - Absolutely Adorable 3 bedroom VIEW home in Highly Desirable Allied Gardens. You will fall in love once you see the amazing west views off the large covered back patio AND the gorgeous hardwood floors. This super bright home features newer dual pane windows and recently updated bathroom vanity/flooring, kitchen counters/flooring/appliances & light fixtures through-out.



Please review our rental requirements below before scheduling an appointment with us.



***RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE3419952)