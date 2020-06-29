All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

6092 Hodson Street

6092 Hodson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6092 Hodson Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Beautiful Allied Gardens home with great VIEWS! - Absolutely Adorable 3 bedroom VIEW home in Highly Desirable Allied Gardens. You will fall in love once you see the amazing west views off the large covered back patio AND the gorgeous hardwood floors. This super bright home features newer dual pane windows and recently updated bathroom vanity/flooring, kitchen counters/flooring/appliances & light fixtures through-out.

Please review our rental requirements below before scheduling an appointment with us.

***RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 3 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE3419952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 Hodson Street have any available units?
6092 Hodson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6092 Hodson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6092 Hodson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 Hodson Street pet-friendly?
No, 6092 Hodson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6092 Hodson Street offer parking?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not offer parking.
Does 6092 Hodson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 Hodson Street have a pool?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6092 Hodson Street have accessible units?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 Hodson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6092 Hodson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6092 Hodson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
