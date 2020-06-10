All apartments in San Diego
6090 Mount Aguilar Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:59 AM

6090 Mount Aguilar Drive

6090 Mount Aguilar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6090 Mount Aguilar Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly upgraded top floor 3Bdm 2Ba single story condo in Bay Park. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout. Large living room, eat-in area, and kitchen with brand new quartz countertops, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances. 3 large bedrooms including slider access to a relaxing balcony. The community features onsite laundry, lush landscaping and beautiful views. Close to shops, schools and parks, this is a great place to call home. Onsite Parking available (parking rent); Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent). Small pets with approval (pet rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have any available units?
6090 Mount Aguilar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have?
Some of 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6090 Mount Aguilar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive offers parking.
Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have a pool?
No, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have accessible units?
No, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6090 Mount Aguilar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

