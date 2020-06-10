6090 Mount Aguilar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly upgraded top floor 3Bdm 2Ba single story condo in Bay Park. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout. Large living room, eat-in area, and kitchen with brand new quartz countertops, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances. 3 large bedrooms including slider access to a relaxing balcony. The community features onsite laundry, lush landscaping and beautiful views. Close to shops, schools and parks, this is a great place to call home. Onsite Parking available (parking rent); Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent). Small pets with approval (pet rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.