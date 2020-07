Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very well kept home in a quiet street in Muirlands area. This traditional well maintained home is in a very quiet cul-de sac with a bright floor plan and an open island kitchen, family and dining room as well as formal living. This 4-bedroom 3 bath home exhibits the utmost care in craftsmanship, design and materials, with countless custom and top-quality finishes.