Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384

6046 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6046 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Cozy Top Floor Condo With Private Balcony In Great Complex - Beautiful condo tucked away in quiet location of Rancho Mission Villas. Features plush new carpeting and fresh paint throughout, open kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets, bright living room, private balcony with storage closet overlooking manicured grounds, large bedroom with mirror door closet, remodeled bath and separate dining area with ceiling fan. Complex includes swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, exercise room, bbq area and tennis courts. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Walking distance to trolley and bus stops. Central Mission Valley location close to shopping and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have any available units?
6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have?
Some of 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 pet-friendly?
No, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 offer parking?
Yes, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 offers parking.
Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have a pool?
Yes, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 has a pool.
Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have accessible units?
No, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384 does not have units with dishwashers.

