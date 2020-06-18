6046 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 384

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Cozy Top Floor Condo With Private Balcony In Great Complex - Beautiful condo tucked away in quiet location of Rancho Mission Villas. Features plush new carpeting and fresh paint throughout, open kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets, bright living room, private balcony with storage closet overlooking manicured grounds, large bedroom with mirror door closet, remodeled bath and separate dining area with ceiling fan. Complex includes swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, exercise room, bbq area and tennis courts. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Walking distance to trolley and bus stops. Central Mission Valley location close to shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4766103)