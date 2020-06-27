All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5972 Streamview Dr 1-4

5972 Streamview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5972 Streamview Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/1bath-Fully Renovated washer/dryer - Property Id: 234084

Beautiful 4 unit building recently purchased and undergoing full renovations. All 4 units are identical and are available for rent.

-NEW kitchen
-NEW bathroom
-NEW flooring
-NEW windows and doors
-NEW appliances
-NEW paint
-NEW blinds, closets, and fixtures

One unit is available now, second unit available mid March, and two more available April 1st.

Each unit is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom, come with its own stackable washer+dryer, large parking garage, and also a tandem parking spot for a 2nd vehicle. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash. Monthly rent is $2,095 ($2,000 +$95 water) and security deposit is $2,000.

Same day viewing is available Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm, project manager is currently onsite to allow viewing of the unit only with the receipt of your "VIEWING CODE". Please text or call Tommy at 201-937-3896 or tommyjs100@gmail.com to receive your "VIEWING CODE".

Appointments are also available on Sat and Sun by appointment only. Please contact Tommy to schedule.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234084
Property Id 234084

(RLNE5604061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have any available units?
5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have?
Some of 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 currently offering any rent specials?
5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 is pet friendly.
Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 offer parking?
Yes, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 offers parking.
Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have a pool?
No, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 does not have a pool.
Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have accessible units?
No, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5972 Streamview Dr 1-4 has units with dishwashers.

