5972 Streamview Dr 1-4

Beautiful 3 bed/1bath-Fully Renovated washer/dryer - Property Id: 234084



Beautiful 4 unit building recently purchased and undergoing full renovations. All 4 units are identical and are available for rent.



-NEW kitchen

-NEW bathroom

-NEW flooring

-NEW windows and doors

-NEW appliances

-NEW paint

-NEW blinds, closets, and fixtures



One unit is available now, second unit available mid March, and two more available April 1st.



Each unit is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom, come with its own stackable washer+dryer, large parking garage, and also a tandem parking spot for a 2nd vehicle. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash. Monthly rent is $2,095 ($2,000 +$95 water) and security deposit is $2,000.



Same day viewing is available Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm, project manager is currently onsite to allow viewing of the unit only with the receipt of your "VIEWING CODE". Please text or call Tommy at 201-937-3896 or tommyjs100@gmail.com to receive your "VIEWING CODE".



Appointments are also available on Sat and Sun by appointment only. Please contact Tommy to schedule.

