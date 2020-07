5962 RANCHO MISSION ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool

THIS LOWER FLOOR 1 BEDROOM HAS ALL NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE CONDO! NEWER DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOOR, NEWER WALL AC UNIT, REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER, AND A GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP. YOU ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE PATIO AREA AND A STORAGE ROOM. POOL, LAUNDRY ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM, ARE JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THE CONDO. NO WATER OR TRASH BILL! COMPLEX IS LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO THE 24-HOUR FITNESS CENTER, THE TROLLEY STATION AND EASY ACCESS TO THE FREEWAYS.