5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table tennis court

Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Mission Valley Available Now! - Well maintained and nicely upgraded condo in Rancho Mission Villas community in Mission Valley!



* Ground level unit with storage closet on patio

* New carpeting in bedrooms and tile in bathroom

* Newer kitchen cabinets with solid surface counters

* Walk in closet in Master BR and extra cabinets/storage throughout unit

* Appliances included: refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher

* A/C and Heat

* 2 parking spots

* Quiet community offers multiple pools/spas, fountains, tennis courts, fitness room, billiards room and laundry facilities.



Rent is $1,900 and security deposit is $2,200. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.



DRE # 01940903



(RLNE5521082)