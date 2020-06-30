All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171

5950 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5950 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Mission Valley Available Now! - Well maintained and nicely upgraded condo in Rancho Mission Villas community in Mission Valley!

* Ground level unit with storage closet on patio
* New carpeting in bedrooms and tile in bathroom
* Newer kitchen cabinets with solid surface counters
* Walk in closet in Master BR and extra cabinets/storage throughout unit
* Appliances included: refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher
* A/C and Heat
* 2 parking spots
* Quiet community offers multiple pools/spas, fountains, tennis courts, fitness room, billiards room and laundry facilities.

Rent is $1,900 and security deposit is $2,200. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

DRE # 01940903

(RLNE5521082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have any available units?
5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have?
Some of 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 pet-friendly?
No, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 offer parking?
Yes, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 offers parking.
Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have a pool?
Yes, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 has a pool.
Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have accessible units?
No, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Rancho Mission Rd Unit 171 has units with dishwashers.

