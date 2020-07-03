5945 Scripps Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport guest suite

This spacious, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house / 2,083 sqft home in the UTC area is a must-see! Features include:



-Great location - close to shopping, dining, UCSD, Mesa College, and the 805/15 freeways

-Attached guest suite with separate entrance. This unit includes one bedroom, a kitchenette with sink and refrigerator, closet, and full bathroom

-Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths

-Kitchen come with all appliances, including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher

-Main living areas include living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, and sun room - plenty of space for everybody

-Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included

-All bedrooms have ample closet space with built-in organizers

-The home has a nice, private backyard with covered patio. Landscaper is included in the rent

-2-car covered car port

-1-Year lease term

-Section 8 accepted

-Pets accepted



Available 4/15. Rent $3,700. Deposit $3,900. Tenants are required to have renter\'s insurance policy. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper.



