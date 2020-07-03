All apartments in San Diego
5945 Scripps Street

5945 Scripps Street · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Scripps Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4ac080002 ----
This spacious, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house / 2,083 sqft home in the UTC area is a must-see! Features include:

-Great location - close to shopping, dining, UCSD, Mesa College, and the 805/15 freeways
-Attached guest suite with separate entrance. This unit includes one bedroom, a kitchenette with sink and refrigerator, closet, and full bathroom
-Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths
-Kitchen come with all appliances, including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher
-Main living areas include living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, and sun room - plenty of space for everybody
-Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included
-All bedrooms have ample closet space with built-in organizers
-The home has a nice, private backyard with covered patio. Landscaper is included in the rent
-2-car covered car port
-1-Year lease term
-Section 8 accepted
-Pets accepted

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Available 4/15. Rent $3,700. Deposit $3,900. Tenants are required to have renter\'s insurance policy. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper.

2 Car Covered Car Port
Attached One Bedroom Suite With Private Entrance
Great Location
Large Private Backyard
Spacious Main Living Area
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 Scripps Street have any available units?
5945 Scripps Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5945 Scripps Street have?
Some of 5945 Scripps Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 Scripps Street currently offering any rent specials?
5945 Scripps Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 Scripps Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 Scripps Street is pet friendly.
Does 5945 Scripps Street offer parking?
Yes, 5945 Scripps Street offers parking.
Does 5945 Scripps Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5945 Scripps Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 Scripps Street have a pool?
No, 5945 Scripps Street does not have a pool.
Does 5945 Scripps Street have accessible units?
No, 5945 Scripps Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 Scripps Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5945 Scripps Street has units with dishwashers.

