Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85

5926 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2BD/1BA Ground Floor Condo w/ Patio! - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is in a highly sought after location right in the heart of beautiful Mission Valley. Rancho Mission Villas complex provides a luscious green environment with access to the pool, jacuzzi, and convenient laundry facilities. You are walking distance to many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Also, youre right next to the 15 fwy and the 8 fwy, so it minimizes your commute time!

The property is on the ground floor, so no need to worry about tiresome stairs. It has a cute patio right out front of the propertyin which is in the perfect direction for front row seats to our colorful San Diego sunsets. This property is a little under 900 sq. ft. and has a very open feeling when you walk through the front door in the living room that opens up to the dining room area and the kitchen. The master bedroom has a BIG walk-in closet and the 2nd room is equipped with a spacious wall closet. You have access to the bathroom via master bedroom AND hallway. This condo has a fresh coat of paint and is ready for you to decorate and make it your home!

This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space and 1 parking permit for your guests. Water and trash are included in the rent.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have any available units?
5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have?
Some of 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 offers parking.
Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have a pool?
Yes, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 has a pool.
Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have accessible units?
No, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
