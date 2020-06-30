5926 Rancho Mission Rd. #85

Amenities

2BD/1BA Ground Floor Condo w/ Patio! - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is in a highly sought after location right in the heart of beautiful Mission Valley. Rancho Mission Villas complex provides a luscious green environment with access to the pool, jacuzzi, and convenient laundry facilities. You are walking distance to many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Also, youre right next to the 15 fwy and the 8 fwy, so it minimizes your commute time!



The property is on the ground floor, so no need to worry about tiresome stairs. It has a cute patio right out front of the propertyin which is in the perfect direction for front row seats to our colorful San Diego sunsets. This property is a little under 900 sq. ft. and has a very open feeling when you walk through the front door in the living room that opens up to the dining room area and the kitchen. The master bedroom has a BIG walk-in closet and the 2nd room is equipped with a spacious wall closet. You have access to the bathroom via master bedroom AND hallway. This condo has a fresh coat of paint and is ready for you to decorate and make it your home!



This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space and 1 parking permit for your guests. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



No Pets Allowed



