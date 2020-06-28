All apartments in San Diego
5917 Erlanger St..
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

5917 Erlanger St.

5917 Erlanger Street · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Erlanger Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
First Two Weeks Free Lovely UTC Duplex - Pennant Village- Renovated, Ready Now! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
Beautiful, Quiet Neighborhood-3 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Prime Location
* 3 bed / 2 bath
* Attached Garage for Parking
* Washer/Dryer in Garage
* Desired Location Pennant Village
* Includes All Appliances
* New Carpet and Paint Throughout
* Patio with Greenbelt Views
* Cooks Kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances
* Hall Linen and Extra Storage closets
* Deco Fireplace
* Feels Like Detached Home
* Access to Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and More
* Close to Freeway Access, Military Bases, Schools, Restaurants and More
* Tenant pays all Utilities, Water is billed MeterNet
* Security Deposit is $3395
* Application Fee is $45

Lovely UTC Duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Pennant Village, one of the most desired communities in University City/Golden Triangle area near K-12 Schools, UCSD, bus lines, shopping and restaurants. This duplex has pride of ownership and has never been a rental. Home includes an attached garage with washer and dryer hookups and access directly into the kitchen. This unique one of a kind community is just 2 miles east of La Jolla, Community Amenities offered are Large Sparkling below ground Pool, kids pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse & more!

All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.

All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. This is an HOA- No big dogs, multiple animals, pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs.

Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.

(RLNE4540147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5917 Erlanger St. have any available units?
5917 Erlanger St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 Erlanger St. have?
Some of 5917 Erlanger St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Erlanger St. currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Erlanger St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Erlanger St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 Erlanger St. is pet friendly.
Does 5917 Erlanger St. offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Erlanger St. offers parking.
Does 5917 Erlanger St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5917 Erlanger St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Erlanger St. have a pool?
Yes, 5917 Erlanger St. has a pool.
Does 5917 Erlanger St. have accessible units?
No, 5917 Erlanger St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Erlanger St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Erlanger St. does not have units with dishwashers.

