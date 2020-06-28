5917 Erlanger St..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

First Two Weeks Free Lovely UTC Duplex - Pennant Village- Renovated, Ready Now! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

Beautiful, Quiet Neighborhood-3 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Prime Location

* 3 bed / 2 bath

* Attached Garage for Parking

* Washer/Dryer in Garage

* Desired Location Pennant Village

* Includes All Appliances

* New Carpet and Paint Throughout

* Patio with Greenbelt Views

* Cooks Kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances

* Hall Linen and Extra Storage closets

* Deco Fireplace

* Feels Like Detached Home

* Access to Pools, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts and More

* Close to Freeway Access, Military Bases, Schools, Restaurants and More

* Tenant pays all Utilities, Water is billed MeterNet

* Security Deposit is $3395

* Application Fee is $45



Lovely UTC Duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Pennant Village, one of the most desired communities in University City/Golden Triangle area near K-12 Schools, UCSD, bus lines, shopping and restaurants. This duplex has pride of ownership and has never been a rental. Home includes an attached garage with washer and dryer hookups and access directly into the kitchen. This unique one of a kind community is just 2 miles east of La Jolla, Community Amenities offered are Large Sparkling below ground Pool, kids pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse & more!



All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.



All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. This is an HOA- No big dogs, multiple animals, pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs.



Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165

Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.



(RLNE4540147)