5885 El Cajon Boulevard

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming Upper unit condo near SDSU! 2Bdm 2Ba with spacious floor plan. Includes a combination of tile and carpet with upgraded counters. Large eat-on kitchen with recessed lighting, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Remodeled custom master bathrooms and large walk-in closet for the bedrooms. The living room has direct access to the oversize balcony with views, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Tons of amenities including in-unit laundry, access to community sparkling pool and Jacuzzi. AC to keep you cool all summer long. Great location close to restaurant’s, shopping and easy freeway access. Uncovered parking space available, no pets please. Water, trash and sewer are included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.