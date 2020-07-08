All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5885 El Cajon Boulevard
5885 El Cajon Boulevard

5885 El Cajon Boulevard · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

5885 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming Upper unit condo near SDSU! 2Bdm 2Ba with spacious floor plan. Includes a combination of tile and carpet with upgraded counters. Large eat-on kitchen with recessed lighting, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Remodeled custom master bathrooms and large walk-in closet for the bedrooms. The living room has direct access to the oversize balcony with views, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Tons of amenities including in-unit laundry, access to community sparkling pool and Jacuzzi. AC to keep you cool all summer long. Great location close to restaurant’s, shopping and easy freeway access. Uncovered parking space available, no pets please. Water, trash and sewer are included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have any available units?
5885 El Cajon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have?
Some of 5885 El Cajon Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5885 El Cajon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5885 El Cajon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5885 El Cajon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5885 El Cajon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5885 El Cajon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

