San Diego, CA
5870 Ava Pl
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

5870 Ava Pl

5870 Ava Place · No Longer Available
Location

5870 Ava Place, San Diego, CA 92114
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5B/2.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 5B/2.5BA house available for lease in Paradise Hills featuring nearly 2800 SF of living space over two levels! This well upgraded property boasts:
-Large driveway w/ gated access & 2 car garage! Provided washer/dryer in garage
-Beautiful yard maintained by gardener (tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for gardener)
-Huge living room upon entering w/ half bathroom for convenience!
-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances!
-Second large living/family room w/ sliding door access to backyard
-Ceiling fans in nearly every room
-Large master suite downstairs w/ nice carpeting, walk-in closet & spacious private bathroom w/ stall shower
-Guest bedroom downstairs
-Three bright guest bedrooms upstairs w/ nice full bathroom

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ouz_FU-fLgw
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills
- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for provided landscaper
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1977

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: garage freezer and roll up blinds at front entry and back patio. Tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for provided landscaper. Wall heater upstairs does not function.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4975590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Ava Pl have any available units?
5870 Ava Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 Ava Pl have?
Some of 5870 Ava Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Ava Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Ava Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Ava Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5870 Ava Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5870 Ava Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5870 Ava Pl offers parking.
Does 5870 Ava Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5870 Ava Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Ava Pl have a pool?
No, 5870 Ava Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5870 Ava Pl have accessible units?
No, 5870 Ava Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Ava Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5870 Ava Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
