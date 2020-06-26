5870 Ava Pl

Amenities

Spacious 5B/2.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 5B/2.5BA house available for lease in Paradise Hills featuring nearly 2800 SF of living space over two levels! This well upgraded property boasts:

-Large driveway w/ gated access & 2 car garage! Provided washer/dryer in garage

-Beautiful yard maintained by gardener (tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for gardener)

-Huge living room upon entering w/ half bathroom for convenience!

-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances!

-Second large living/family room w/ sliding door access to backyard

-Ceiling fans in nearly every room

-Large master suite downstairs w/ nice carpeting, walk-in closet & spacious private bathroom w/ stall shower

-Guest bedroom downstairs

-Three bright guest bedrooms upstairs w/ nice full bathroom



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ouz_FU-fLgw

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for provided landscaper

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1977



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: garage freezer and roll up blinds at front entry and back patio. Tenant responsible for reimbursing landlord $160/month for provided landscaper. Wall heater upstairs does not function.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



