All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5846 Lauretta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5846 Lauretta St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5846 Lauretta St

5846 Lauretta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5846 Lauretta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
5846 Lauretta St Available 07/03/19 Newly Constructed Modern Home in the heart of Fashion Valley - Welcome to Lauretta Street, in the heart of Fashion Valley and minutes close to the Beach, USD, Sea World, Fashion Valley Mall, Golfing, local Eateries, Pubs & YMCA. Built in 2017, this home offers 3 spacious levels of living with a roof top terrace and expansive views of San Diego and USD. This modern luxury comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances including a wine fridge, a waterfall granite edge island, large pantry, modern tile and laminate flooring, office nook, double car garage with carport, central air conditioning, Washer & Dryer, and low maintenance yard.
Great for Students (6 Maximum Occupancy)

Renter's Insurance Required
No Pets
Water, Trash, Electric, Gas, Cable Paid by Occupants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3317507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 Lauretta St have any available units?
5846 Lauretta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5846 Lauretta St have?
Some of 5846 Lauretta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 Lauretta St currently offering any rent specials?
5846 Lauretta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 Lauretta St pet-friendly?
No, 5846 Lauretta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5846 Lauretta St offer parking?
Yes, 5846 Lauretta St offers parking.
Does 5846 Lauretta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5846 Lauretta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 Lauretta St have a pool?
No, 5846 Lauretta St does not have a pool.
Does 5846 Lauretta St have accessible units?
No, 5846 Lauretta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 Lauretta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 Lauretta St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University