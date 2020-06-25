Amenities

5846 Lauretta St Available 07/03/19 Newly Constructed Modern Home in the heart of Fashion Valley - Welcome to Lauretta Street, in the heart of Fashion Valley and minutes close to the Beach, USD, Sea World, Fashion Valley Mall, Golfing, local Eateries, Pubs & YMCA. Built in 2017, this home offers 3 spacious levels of living with a roof top terrace and expansive views of San Diego and USD. This modern luxury comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances including a wine fridge, a waterfall granite edge island, large pantry, modern tile and laminate flooring, office nook, double car garage with carport, central air conditioning, Washer & Dryer, and low maintenance yard.

Great for Students (6 Maximum Occupancy)



Renter's Insurance Required

No Pets

Water, Trash, Electric, Gas, Cable Paid by Occupants



No Pets Allowed



