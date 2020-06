Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccably maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath single level home with 1400 sq ft of bright living space. This property boasts crown molding, recessed lighting and cool bamboo flooring, plus a cozy wood burning fireplace. Bedrooms are carpeted and have mirrored closet doors. The 2 car garage is well appointed with overhead storage and built in work bench. Relax in the low maintenance yard, and enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding areas. Available early February.