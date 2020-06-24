All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5833 Old Memory Ln

5833 Old Memory Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Old Memory Ln, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park - Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park. Open floor plan in the kitchen and living area. Upgraded kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a electric stove/oven, stainless stain fridge, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful rich hardwood flooring throughout the home. The yard is filled with lemon, mango, guava, papaya, orange, and palm trees and more. Washer and dryer in garage.

Amenities:

Small Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Washer & Dryer
Other
Garage
Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Old Memory Ln have any available units?
5833 Old Memory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Old Memory Ln have?
Some of 5833 Old Memory Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Old Memory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Old Memory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Old Memory Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Old Memory Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Ln offers parking.
Does 5833 Old Memory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Old Memory Ln have a pool?
No, 5833 Old Memory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Old Memory Ln have accessible units?
No, 5833 Old Memory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Old Memory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Old Memory Ln has units with dishwashers.
