5833 Old Memory Ln

Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park - Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park. Open floor plan in the kitchen and living area. Upgraded kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a electric stove/oven, stainless stain fridge, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful rich hardwood flooring throughout the home. The yard is filled with lemon, mango, guava, papaya, orange, and palm trees and more. Washer and dryer in garage.



