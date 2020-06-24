5833 Old Memory Ln

Amenities
Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park - Corner lot with attached garage walking distance to city park. Open floor plan in the kitchen and living area. Upgraded kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a electric stove/oven, stainless stain fridge, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful rich hardwood flooring throughout the home. The yard is filled with lemon, mango, guava, papaya, orange, and palm trees and more. Washer and dryer in garage.
Small Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
