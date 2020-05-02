All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5827 Blazing Star Lane
5827 Blazing Star Lane

5827 Blazing Star Lane · No Longer Available
San Diego
Carmel Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5827 Blazing Star Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unquestionable elegance in the upscale and desirable community of Pacific Highlands Ranch of Carmel Valley! Built in 2007, this meticulously designed home has gorgeous hardwood floors, bed/bath downstairs and serene courtyard. Gourmet kitchen has high end appliances, center island and generous family room. Master bathroom has double vanities, soaking tub and two spacious walk-in closets. Community center offers pool, spa, BBQ area, gym and Olympic style pool. Top rated schools and upscale shopping nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have any available units?
5827 Blazing Star Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have?
Some of 5827 Blazing Star Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Blazing Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Blazing Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Blazing Star Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Blazing Star Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Blazing Star Lane offers parking.
Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5827 Blazing Star Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5827 Blazing Star Lane has a pool.
Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 5827 Blazing Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Blazing Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Blazing Star Lane has units with dishwashers.
