5827 Blazing Star Lane

Amenities
Unquestionable elegance in the upscale and desirable community of Pacific Highlands Ranch of Carmel Valley! Built in 2007, this meticulously designed home has gorgeous hardwood floors, bed/bath downstairs and serene courtyard. Gourmet kitchen has high end appliances, center island and generous family room. Master bathroom has double vanities, soaking tub and two spacious walk-in closets. Community center offers pool, spa, BBQ area, gym and Olympic style pool. Top rated schools and upscale shopping nearby