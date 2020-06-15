575 6th Ave

Amenities

Fully Furnished luxury one bedroom condo located in ALTA building in the Gaslamp district of downtown San Diego. The condo has three beds and accommodates up to six people very comfortably.

Gaslamp is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Downtown of San Diego. Wine bars, sushi, and trendy clubs are just outside the door. Nightlife in this district has so much to offerVoyeur nightclub, Stingaree, Side Bar, Sevilla, FLUXX,Pussycat Dolls Dollshouse,The House of Blues just to name some. Short walk to Petco Park, Convention Center, Horton Plaza Mall, Gaslamp 16 Movie Theatre, and the ferry to Coronado Island. This location is not only beautiful but very convenient too. In fact, public transportation is located nearby and is also near all major freeways. Enjoy your stay here, you will not be disappointed!



Sophisticated resort like living. Enjoy gourmet cooking with a view! New dishwasher, wine refrigerator, 25 floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors, tiled baths, stone, spacious balcony. Secure underground parking. Resort style amenities include pool, spa, fitness center and club room.