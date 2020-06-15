All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

575 6th Ave

575 6th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Fully Furnished luxury one bedroom condo located in ALTA building in the Gaslamp district of downtown San Diego. The condo has three beds and accommodates up to six people very comfortably.
Gaslamp is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Downtown of San Diego. Wine bars, sushi, and trendy clubs are just outside the door. Nightlife in this district has so much to offerVoyeur nightclub, Stingaree, Side Bar, Sevilla, FLUXX,Pussycat Dolls Dollshouse,The House of Blues just to name some. Short walk to Petco Park, Convention Center, Horton Plaza Mall, Gaslamp 16 Movie Theatre, and the ferry to Coronado Island. This location is not only beautiful but very convenient too. In fact, public transportation is located nearby and is also near all major freeways. Enjoy your stay here, you will not be disappointed!

Sophisticated resort like living. Enjoy gourmet cooking with a view! New dishwasher, wine refrigerator, 25 floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors, tiled baths, stone, spacious balcony. Secure underground parking. Resort style amenities include pool, spa, fitness center and club room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 6th Ave have any available units?
575 6th Ave has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 6th Ave have?
Some of 575 6th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
575 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 575 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 575 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 575 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 6th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 575 6th Ave has a pool.
Does 575 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 575 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 575 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
