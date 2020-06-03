5744 Mary Lane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood floors, NO CARPET. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new windows, and offers a great floor plan for roommates with 2BR/1BA on each side. Large fenced backyard with patio & alley access. 6400 square foot lot! 2 car garage. House includes all appliances, Fridge, Washer/Dryer & Microwave



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614