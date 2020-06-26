5726 58th Place

Amenities
Cul-De-Sac Location - Single Story House - Wood Floors - Elevated Lot - - Cul-De-Sac Location
- Dual Pane Windows
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Single Story Home
- Wood Floors (No carpet in house)
- Frig Included
- Tile Floors in Entry, Kitchen & Bath
- Elevated Lot
- View
- Fenced Backyard
- W/D Hook-ups or use the ones at property (No Warranty)
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5028950)