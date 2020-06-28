All apartments in San Diego
5665-258 Friars Rd

5665 Friars Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5665 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
5665-258 Friars Rd Available 11/01/19 Mission Valley 5665 Friars Rd #258 Resort Like Gated Community. Must See!! - Desireable Mission Valley location. Top floor unit nicely maintained in the gated Presidio Place complex with gated underground parking, community pool, spa,and tennis. Ceramic tile entry floors. Beautiful kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has a vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom has his and hers closets, one is a walk in with mirrored doors. Master bathroom offers double sinks with granite vanity.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5163270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5665-258 Friars Rd have any available units?
5665-258 Friars Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5665-258 Friars Rd have?
Some of 5665-258 Friars Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5665-258 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5665-258 Friars Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5665-258 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5665-258 Friars Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5665-258 Friars Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5665-258 Friars Rd offers parking.
Does 5665-258 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5665-258 Friars Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5665-258 Friars Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5665-258 Friars Rd has a pool.
Does 5665-258 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 5665-258 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5665-258 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5665-258 Friars Rd has units with dishwashers.
