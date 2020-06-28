Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

5665-258 Friars Rd Available 11/01/19 Mission Valley 5665 Friars Rd #258 Resort Like Gated Community. Must See!! - Desireable Mission Valley location. Top floor unit nicely maintained in the gated Presidio Place complex with gated underground parking, community pool, spa,and tennis. Ceramic tile entry floors. Beautiful kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has a vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom has his and hers closets, one is a walk in with mirrored doors. Master bathroom offers double sinks with granite vanity.



(RLNE5163270)