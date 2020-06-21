All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5664 Campanile Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5664 Campanile Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5664 Campanile Way

5664 Campanile Way · (619) 356-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5664 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5664 Campanile Way · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
5664 Campanile Way Available 08/01/20 Must See 3 Bedroom House in Central San Diego Location! - Available August 1st, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house offers an open concept living area and an upgraded kitchen including stainless steel appliances and extended peninsula for additional cooking/prep space.

The house also includes hardwood flooring in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms, skylights, a large fireplace, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, central heating and air conditioning with NEST thermostat, 2 car garage, and plenty of storage space.

Enjoy the warmer weather hanging out in your large private backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the trolley. This house is a must see!

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.

Owner pays: landscaping

Lease Term: 1 year offered

Rent: $3400 per month
Security Deposit: $3400
Square Footage: 1,368 esf.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher (all applicants)
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6800 per month (all applicants)
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5664 Campanile Way have any available units?
5664 Campanile Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5664 Campanile Way have?
Some of 5664 Campanile Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5664 Campanile Way currently offering any rent specials?
5664 Campanile Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5664 Campanile Way pet-friendly?
No, 5664 Campanile Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5664 Campanile Way offer parking?
Yes, 5664 Campanile Way does offer parking.
Does 5664 Campanile Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5664 Campanile Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5664 Campanile Way have a pool?
No, 5664 Campanile Way does not have a pool.
Does 5664 Campanile Way have accessible units?
No, 5664 Campanile Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5664 Campanile Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5664 Campanile Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5664 Campanile Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity