Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

5664 Campanile Way Available 08/01/20 Must See 3 Bedroom House in Central San Diego Location! - Available August 1st, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house offers an open concept living area and an upgraded kitchen including stainless steel appliances and extended peninsula for additional cooking/prep space.



The house also includes hardwood flooring in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms, skylights, a large fireplace, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, central heating and air conditioning with NEST thermostat, 2 car garage, and plenty of storage space.



Enjoy the warmer weather hanging out in your large private backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the trolley. This house is a must see!



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.



Owner pays: landscaping



Lease Term: 1 year offered



Rent: $3400 per month

Security Deposit: $3400

Square Footage: 1,368 esf.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher (all applicants)

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6800 per month (all applicants)

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838728)