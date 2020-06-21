Amenities
5664 Campanile Way Available 08/01/20 Must See 3 Bedroom House in Central San Diego Location! - Available August 1st, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house offers an open concept living area and an upgraded kitchen including stainless steel appliances and extended peninsula for additional cooking/prep space.
The house also includes hardwood flooring in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms, skylights, a large fireplace, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, central heating and air conditioning with NEST thermostat, 2 car garage, and plenty of storage space.
Enjoy the warmer weather hanging out in your large private backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, and the trolley. This house is a must see!
Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.
Owner pays: landscaping
Lease Term: 1 year offered
Rent: $3400 per month
Security Deposit: $3400
Square Footage: 1,368 esf.
Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher (all applicants)
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6800 per month (all applicants)
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)
Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5838728)