All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5659 Raymar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5659 Raymar Ave
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:51 PM

5659 Raymar Ave

5659 Raymar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5659 Raymar Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This 3 bed, 2 bath home in Del Cerro is ready and available for move in. Located in Del Cerro across I-8 freeway from SDSU. It is close to a grocery store, gym, the Del Cerro park, and stores and restaurants. Short drive to the I-8 freeway makes commuting around San Diego fast and easy. The wood flooring was refinished in 2018. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious living room extends into the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms and bathrooms are down a short hallway that connects them to the living area. Large windows provide let a lot of natural light into the house. The detached 2-car garage has plenty of storage as well as hook ups for a washer and dryer. There is a covered walkway between the house and garage that also has a gate to the back yard. The yard has a big lawn and room for planting/gardening.

Central heating and air conditioning.
1 small dog (25lbs) allowed with $50/mo rent and $500 increased deposit.
Residents will be responsible for all utilities.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to SELF TOUR NOW.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1048309
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5659 Raymar Ave have any available units?
5659 Raymar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5659 Raymar Ave have?
Some of 5659 Raymar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5659 Raymar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5659 Raymar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 Raymar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5659 Raymar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5659 Raymar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5659 Raymar Ave offers parking.
Does 5659 Raymar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5659 Raymar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 Raymar Ave have a pool?
No, 5659 Raymar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5659 Raymar Ave have accessible units?
No, 5659 Raymar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 Raymar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5659 Raymar Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University