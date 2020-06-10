5659 Raymar Ave

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 bath home in Del Cerro is ready and available for move in. Located in Del Cerro across I-8 freeway from SDSU. It is close to a grocery store, gym, the Del Cerro park, and stores and restaurants. Short drive to the I-8 freeway makes commuting around San Diego fast and easy. The wood flooring was refinished in 2018. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious living room extends into the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms and bathrooms are down a short hallway that connects them to the living area. Large windows provide let a lot of natural light into the house. The detached 2-car garage has plenty of storage as well as hook ups for a washer and dryer. There is a covered walkway between the house and garage that also has a gate to the back yard. The yard has a big lawn and room for planting/gardening.



Central heating and air conditioning.

1 small dog (25lbs) allowed with $50/mo rent and $500 increased deposit.

Residents will be responsible for all utilities.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to SELF TOUR NOW.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1048309

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.