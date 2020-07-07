All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5650 Genoa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5650 Genoa Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

5650 Genoa Dr

5650 Genoa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5650 Genoa Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WHAT a Wonderful home, very clean and turn key ready to rent. The Home has crisp hard wood floors, a beautiful remodeled kitchen. Walk in closets. Fresh paint in all rooms, clean windows, and a view that is breath taking!!! The community is very quite and very close family village atmosphere. Hearst Elementary in walking distance. The Back yard is fenced in with plenty of room for a garden , swings and a picnic area. 5 min. from freeway 8 and 15 min. from the beach!!! Plenty of Restaurants !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Genoa Dr have any available units?
5650 Genoa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Genoa Dr have?
Some of 5650 Genoa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Genoa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Genoa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Genoa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Genoa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5650 Genoa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Genoa Dr offers parking.
Does 5650 Genoa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 Genoa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Genoa Dr have a pool?
No, 5650 Genoa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Genoa Dr have accessible units?
No, 5650 Genoa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Genoa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Genoa Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University