5650 Genoa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WHAT a Wonderful home, very clean and turn key ready to rent. The Home has crisp hard wood floors, a beautiful remodeled kitchen. Walk in closets. Fresh paint in all rooms, clean windows, and a view that is breath taking!!! The community is very quite and very close family village atmosphere. Hearst Elementary in walking distance. The Back yard is fenced in with plenty of room for a garden , swings and a picnic area. 5 min. from freeway 8 and 15 min. from the beach!!! Plenty of Restaurants !!