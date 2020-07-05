All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5635 Dorothy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5635 Dorothy Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

5635 Dorothy Dr

5635 Dorothy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5635 Dorothy Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live on the super convenient and low-key Dorothy Way! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, hardwood floors, all appliances included, 2 car garage, nice backyard with a SPECTACULAR VIEW! This property has 3 double's and 1 single.

Remodeled in 2019! Remodeled Kitchen, Bathrooms. New Windows, Ceiling fans...Will be installed prior to Move In... This house is new and improved located just Minutes from SDSU!!!
TO VIEW THIS HOME in a beautiful 3D Virtual Tour that you control....SIMPLY COPY & PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR WEB BROWSER!!

3D LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hyq7RWZsxiA

Click on the Property Images for a unique "Dollhouse" perspective of this home along with Bedroom Dimensions and basic layout plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Dorothy Dr have any available units?
5635 Dorothy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 Dorothy Dr have?
Some of 5635 Dorothy Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Dorothy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Dorothy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Dorothy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Dorothy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5635 Dorothy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Dorothy Dr offers parking.
Does 5635 Dorothy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Dorothy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Dorothy Dr have a pool?
No, 5635 Dorothy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Dorothy Dr have accessible units?
No, 5635 Dorothy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Dorothy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 Dorothy Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University