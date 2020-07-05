5635 Dorothy Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live on the super convenient and low-key Dorothy Way! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, hardwood floors, all appliances included, 2 car garage, nice backyard with a SPECTACULAR VIEW! This property has 3 double's and 1 single.



Remodeled in 2019! Remodeled Kitchen, Bathrooms. New Windows, Ceiling fans...Will be installed prior to Move In... This house is new and improved located just Minutes from SDSU!!!

TO VIEW THIS HOME in a beautiful 3D Virtual Tour that you control....SIMPLY COPY & PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR WEB BROWSER!!



3D LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hyq7RWZsxiA



Click on the Property Images for a unique "Dollhouse" perspective of this home along with Bedroom Dimensions and basic layout plan.