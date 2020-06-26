5575 Roswell Street

Amenities

coffee bar

$1595 - 2 bed / 1 bath for rent in greater San Diego! - This 2 bed / 1 bath unit available for rent in the 92114 area code is a great affordable unit! This property is nearby many schools, grocery stores, coffee shops, and more. This unit also has a big spacious backyard for relaxing. 5575 Roswell St is near Emerald Hills Park, Gompers Park and Encanto Community Park.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



