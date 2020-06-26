All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

5575 Roswell Street

5575 Roswell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5575 Roswell Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
$1595 - 2 bed / 1 bath for rent in greater San Diego! - This 2 bed / 1 bath unit available for rent in the 92114 area code is a great affordable unit! This property is nearby many schools, grocery stores, coffee shops, and more. This unit also has a big spacious backyard for relaxing. 5575 Roswell St is near Emerald Hills Park, Gompers Park and Encanto Community Park.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE4960329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5575 Roswell Street have any available units?
5575 Roswell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5575 Roswell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5575 Roswell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5575 Roswell Street pet-friendly?
No, 5575 Roswell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5575 Roswell Street offer parking?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not offer parking.
Does 5575 Roswell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5575 Roswell Street have a pool?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5575 Roswell Street have accessible units?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5575 Roswell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5575 Roswell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5575 Roswell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
