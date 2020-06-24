5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Del Cerro Living SMOKE TREE one of San Diego's hidden secrets. Now Available- Newly Renovated - Beautiful patio home with private courtyard entrance in very quiet and serene housing community. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floor plan. This 1-story cozy home has been completely renovated inside... Featuring vaulted ceilings in living room, sky-lights throughout for natural light , new vinyl plank flooring, Fireplace with electric insert; Gorgeous Quartz slab counters in kitchen with eat in dining area, Stainless Steel appliances and Central Air conditioning throughout. Dining room area with French doors lead to outside patio/atrium for entertaining. Relax on 2nd private patio area overlooking greenbelt. Laundry hookups and washer and dryer included inside two-car garage. Treat yourself to a dip in the refreshing community Pool/Spa just steps away from your private, shaded back patio . Great location,close to Freeway, Shops, Mission Trails Park, SDSU & more. Pamper yourself in your master suite with large soaking tub, dual sinks and french doors leading to private patio with views of the mountains.Completely new bathrooms with Quartz counters, and new cabinets with soft close drawers and brand new light fixtures. Large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with lots of closet space.Attached two car garage with ample space for storage. These units rarely become available so come and see this gorgeous property before it's gone!



One year lease



Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval and additional deposit.This is an HO- No Large Dogs, No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- Sdrentpros DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.



