All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B

5571 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5571 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Del Cerro Living SMOKE TREE one of San Diego's hidden secrets. Now Available- Newly Renovated - Beautiful patio home with private courtyard entrance in very quiet and serene housing community. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floor plan. This 1-story cozy home has been completely renovated inside... Featuring vaulted ceilings in living room, sky-lights throughout for natural light , new vinyl plank flooring, Fireplace with electric insert; Gorgeous Quartz slab counters in kitchen with eat in dining area, Stainless Steel appliances and Central Air conditioning throughout. Dining room area with French doors lead to outside patio/atrium for entertaining. Relax on 2nd private patio area overlooking greenbelt. Laundry hookups and washer and dryer included inside two-car garage. Treat yourself to a dip in the refreshing community Pool/Spa just steps away from your private, shaded back patio . Great location,close to Freeway, Shops, Mission Trails Park, SDSU & more. Pamper yourself in your master suite with large soaking tub, dual sinks and french doors leading to private patio with views of the mountains.Completely new bathrooms with Quartz counters, and new cabinets with soft close drawers and brand new light fixtures. Large 2nd and 3rd bedroom with lots of closet space.Attached two car garage with ample space for storage. These units rarely become available so come and see this gorgeous property before it's gone!

One year lease

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval and additional deposit.This is an HO- No Large Dogs, No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- Sdrentpros DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.

(RLNE4811371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have any available units?
5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have?
Some of 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B is pet friendly.
Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B offer parking?
Yes, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B offers parking.
Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have a pool?
Yes, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B has a pool.
Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have accessible units?
No, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5571 Adobe Falls Rd. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University