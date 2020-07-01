5562 Renaissance Ave 1

Amenities

Dream Townhome in a Dream Location



The owner spared no expense with this impeccable remodel - and it's less than a year old. This townhome is gleaming throughout! Ultra high ceilings to show off the sunlit windows and airy design. Beautifully appointed vinyl flooring complements the plush carpet. The kitchen is your ultimate sanctuary! A seamless design with top of the line Miele appliances and a sleek, built in refrigerator. You have a cascading white waterfall island in the kitchen, with cabinetry on both sides for ultimate storage. Each bedroom is on opposite sides of the living room for the best privacy! Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled. Each walk in closet has designer California Closet built ins. To top it off, you have an attached 1 car garage which includes your washer/dryer and extra shelving. You can truly feel the thoughtfulness that was put into this home. The Andria Community in Renaissance is the one of the most coveted neighborhoods around.

No Pets Allowed



