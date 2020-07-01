All apartments in San Diego
5562 Renaissance Ave 1

5562 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5562 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Dream Townhome in a Dream Location - Property Id: 221946

The owner spared no expense with this impeccable remodel - and it's less than a year old. This townhome is gleaming throughout! Ultra high ceilings to show off the sunlit windows and airy design. Beautifully appointed vinyl flooring complements the plush carpet. The kitchen is your ultimate sanctuary! A seamless design with top of the line Miele appliances and a sleek, built in refrigerator. You have a cascading white waterfall island in the kitchen, with cabinetry on both sides for ultimate storage. Each bedroom is on opposite sides of the living room for the best privacy! Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled. Each walk in closet has designer California Closet built ins. To top it off, you have an attached 1 car garage which includes your washer/dryer and extra shelving. You can truly feel the thoughtfulness that was put into this home. The Andria Community in Renaissance is the one of the most coveted neighborhoods around.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221946
Property Id 221946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5538366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have any available units?
5562 Renaissance Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have?
Some of 5562 Renaissance Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5562 Renaissance Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5562 Renaissance Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

