5556 Mary Lane Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

5556 Mary Lane Drive

5556 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5556 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5556 Mary Lane Drive Available 08/03/20 5 BR- 3 BA House with Huge Master Suite(LIKE A 6BR!) - All applicants & guarantors apply @ www.amgsd.com/vacancies

5 BR - 3 BA House (2,364sf - Like a 6br)
Master Suite, high ceilings(fits 3 ppl.), 2 large closets,
Master Bath w/over-sized tub, custom shower & 2 sinks.
Four other nice sized bedrooms that share 2 full baths.
Hardwood floors, tile or vinyl-plank flooring(no carpet).
Nice yard with patio(partial cover) & lawn.
Security bars with releases. Gated yard & steel gate to alley.
Large garage with auto door.
Right behind University Towers - 2 minute walk to SDSU.
Room for 7.

AMG Management & Realty
3545 Camino Del Rio S., #D San Diego, Ca 92108
www.AMGSD.com - CA Corp. BRE Lic# 01847013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2085408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
5556 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have?
Some of 5556 Mary Lane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5556 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5556 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5556 Mary Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5556 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5556 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5556 Mary Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.

