5524 Shannon Ridge Ln.

Del Mar: Exquisite 5bd/5.5ba Grand Del Mar Home with Breathtaking Views! - Exquisite Grand Del Mar Home with Breathtaking Views!
A home you must see to believe. Prime panoramic views. Custom designed solar heated pool with overflow spa. Large side yard area great for playground or putting green. Grand open floor plan. 5 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom entrance. Unique second floor family room with cherry wood floors and view of the Grand Del Mar. Chef's kitchen with Viking 6 burner stove. Eco water whole house system. Master suite spa tub. Extensive exterior lighting with multiple palm varieties.
Other features include:
- Bar entertaining area open to dining room and outside pool patio
- 3 Car Garage
- Storage built-ins
- Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom
- Office with custom built-ins
- Whole house hot and cold water condition system
- Pent-air pool electronics
- Reverse Osmosis water system
- Custom accent painted walls
- Rear glass wall for panoramic views
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Refrigerator Not Included
Deposit is $7700
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
