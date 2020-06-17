All apartments in San Diego
5524 Shannon Ridge Ln.
5524 Shannon Ridge Ln.

5524 Shannon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5524 Shannon Ridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Del Mar: Exquisite 5bd/5.5ba Grand Del Mar Home with Breathtaking Views! - Exquisite Grand Del Mar Home with Breathtaking Views!
A home you must see to believe. Prime panoramic views. Custom designed solar heated pool with overflow spa. Large side yard area great for playground or putting green. Grand open floor plan. 5 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom entrance. Unique second floor family room with cherry wood floors and view of the Grand Del Mar. Chef's kitchen with Viking 6 burner stove. Eco water whole house system. Master suite spa tub. Extensive exterior lighting with multiple palm varieties.

Other features include:
- Bar entertaining area open to dining room and outside pool patio
- 3 Car Garage
- Storage built-ins
- Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom
- Office with custom built-ins
- Whole house hot and cold water condition system
- Pent-air pool electronics
- Reverse Osmosis water system
- Custom accent painted walls
- Rear glass wall for panoramic views

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Refrigerator Not Included
Deposit is $7700
Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4287946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have any available units?
5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have?
Some of 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln.'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. offers parking.
Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. has a pool.
Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5524 Shannon Ridge Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
