All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5523 Meadows Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5523 Meadows Del Mar
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

5523 Meadows Del Mar

5523 Meadows Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5523 Meadows Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Entertainer’s Dream Estate! Exquisitely-maintained Mediterranean home with the superior quality finishes and architectural details. High volume ceilings with huge architectural crown moldings and custom faux painting throughout. Backyard has multiple patios, fire pit, full outside kitchen, resort pool/spa with waterslide and large swim up bar. Incredible views to golf course including 17th hole lake green. Perfect for families of all sizes with a BR suite and office downstairs & 4 BR upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have any available units?
5523 Meadows Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have?
Some of 5523 Meadows Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 Meadows Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
5523 Meadows Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 Meadows Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 5523 Meadows Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 5523 Meadows Del Mar offers parking.
Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5523 Meadows Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 5523 Meadows Del Mar has a pool.
Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 5523 Meadows Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 Meadows Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 Meadows Del Mar has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University