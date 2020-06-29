5523 Meadows Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Entertainer’s Dream Estate! Exquisitely-maintained Mediterranean home with the superior quality finishes and architectural details. High volume ceilings with huge architectural crown moldings and custom faux painting throughout. Backyard has multiple patios, fire pit, full outside kitchen, resort pool/spa with waterslide and large swim up bar. Incredible views to golf course including 17th hole lake green. Perfect for families of all sizes with a BR suite and office downstairs & 4 BR upstairs.