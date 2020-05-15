550 Camino De La Reina

Amenities

Mission Valley… the passport to San Diego! Imagine living 10 minutes from everywhere, at this prime location you can walk to both Mission and Fashion Valley malls, restaurants, and even the trolley! You’re always a drive/Uber away from the beach, downtown, and anywhere in between just under 10 minutes!



Large luxury 2 bed/2 bath condo available at the River Scene (across from the Shake Shack). Both bedrooms are master size and divided by the large living room, this unit is one of the largest floor plans within the Mission Valley area (1,274 sq ft). One bedroom has the walk-in closet, the other bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The second bathroom is down the hall from the other bedroom. This unit includes a stainless steel refrigerator/dishwasher, fireplace, full-size washer/dryer, central air/heat and large balcony with mountain views.



The property is a well-maintained, gated community featuring a lavish pool, gym, multi-purpose room and access to the River Walk. 2 parking space (tandem) in the gated garage and plenty of guest parking. Looking for new tenants to call this entire place home for the next 12 months. Rent will be $2,400 for the entire place with a move-in date 10/1 (flexible).



Shoot me a message if you’re interested or if you have additional questions!



Thanks!