5442 Adobe Falls Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

The condo is located in a nice quiet neighborhood, off the beaten path, close to SDSU campus, the trolley station, Costco, Fashion Valley Mall, and other popular stores and shops. The unit has newer appliances in the kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, simulated wood plank flooring, and Travertine tile in the master bath. There is plenty of storage room inside the unit, with an additional storage room adjacent the patio that can be locked. It is positioned, in the complex, right next to the pool, and community recreation/laundry facilities. There is a designated parking space assigned to the unit in addition to the street parking.



(RLNE4996567)