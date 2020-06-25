All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5442 Adobe Falls Road
5442 Adobe Falls Road

5442 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

5442 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
The condo is located in a nice quiet neighborhood, off the beaten path, close to SDSU campus, the trolley station, Costco, Fashion Valley Mall, and other popular stores and shops. The unit has newer appliances in the kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, simulated wood plank flooring, and Travertine tile in the master bath. There is plenty of storage room inside the unit, with an additional storage room adjacent the patio that can be locked. It is positioned, in the complex, right next to the pool, and community recreation/laundry facilities. There is a designated parking space assigned to the unit in addition to the street parking.

(RLNE4996567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have any available units?
5442 Adobe Falls Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have?
Some of 5442 Adobe Falls Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 Adobe Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
5442 Adobe Falls Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 Adobe Falls Road pet-friendly?
No, 5442 Adobe Falls Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road offer parking?
Yes, 5442 Adobe Falls Road offers parking.
Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 Adobe Falls Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have a pool?
Yes, 5442 Adobe Falls Road has a pool.
Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 5442 Adobe Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 Adobe Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5442 Adobe Falls Road does not have units with dishwashers.
