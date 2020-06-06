5430 Baja Dr

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.New flooring, NO CARPET! Large Master Suite with tons of closet space makes a great double. Also front bedroom is also large enough for a double. Window AC's Included. 2 Car Garage 2 fridges, Gas stove, and washer & Dryer Included. 16 minute Walk to Campus!! Move in Date Negotiable between 6/1/2020 and 7/20/2020.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614