5430 Baja Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5430 Baja Dr

5430 Baja Drive · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5430 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.New flooring, NO CARPET! Large Master Suite with tons of closet space makes a great double. Also front bedroom is also large enough for a double. Window AC's Included. 2 Car Garage 2 fridges, Gas stove, and washer & Dryer Included. 16 minute Walk to Campus!! Move in Date Negotiable between 6/1/2020 and 7/20/2020.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Baja Dr have any available units?
5430 Baja Dr has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 Baja Dr have?
Some of 5430 Baja Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Baja Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Baja Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Baja Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5430 Baja Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5430 Baja Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Baja Dr does offer parking.
Does 5430 Baja Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 Baja Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Baja Dr have a pool?
No, 5430 Baja Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Baja Dr have accessible units?
No, 5430 Baja Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Baja Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 Baja Dr has units with dishwashers.
