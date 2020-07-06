Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5414 Barclay Ave Available 12/01/19 Classic Allied Gardens Remodel 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath - Classic Allied Gardens remodel, this home is newly remodeled and located on a beautiful street. Modern custom designed kitchen with soft white wood cabinets, and quarts counter tops including a small breakfast nook area. Large private master suite, with a an open family room that has direct access to the backyard. There's beauiful wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Custom tile work in both master and second bath, quality doors and hardware. Outside front lawn has zero watering turf and hardscape...



(RLNE5188114)