5385 Brockbank Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5385 Brockbank Pl

5385 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Location

5385 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with so many upgrades & finishes. There's gleaming wood floors, new paint, new fixtures, newer windows, & a fireplace. Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances! Huge back patio, large front patio, balcony, large yard. Don't miss the spectacular master suite. The entire home is either remodeled or almost brand new! Large Bedrooms for doubles! Light & bright with lots of windows, ceiling fans, & newer forced air gas A/C system. Stunning views of the distant hills and mountains! Fridge & Washer & Dryer included.
Includes Gardening Service. ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.

$35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Includes Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. 4 B parking permits per house.

For New listings and Availability Updates Please Follow me on Instagram and/or Facebook SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 Brockbank Pl have any available units?
5385 Brockbank Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5385 Brockbank Pl have?
Some of 5385 Brockbank Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 Brockbank Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Brockbank Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Brockbank Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5385 Brockbank Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5385 Brockbank Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5385 Brockbank Pl does offer parking.
Does 5385 Brockbank Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5385 Brockbank Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Brockbank Pl have a pool?
No, 5385 Brockbank Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5385 Brockbank Pl have accessible units?
No, 5385 Brockbank Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Brockbank Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Brockbank Pl has units with dishwashers.
