Last updated October 9 2019

535 West Juniper Street

535 West Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 West Juniper Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This home is a gem and won't last long. Tandem parking installed on side of property so you never need to worry about parking! Complete remodel of the kitchen, bathroom, closets, and new tandem parking were recently completed back in 2017! Enjoy a spacious layout with tons of living space that has access from the rear of the property so you can have total privacy. This is a part of a duplex and you will have the bottom floor which has forced heat and AC so you can be comfortable year round! Lot's of storage, private back yard. Both bedrooms will have plenty of room to fit a queen with another dresser and walk in closets! The entire bathroom will boast a tile backdrop in the shower/tub and double vanity with large mirror. The kitchen just got new floors, quartz counter top, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances to match! Walk just a short 3 blocks and you'll already be in the heart of Little Italy. Close to restaurants and not too far from the farmers market or dog park! This home is pretty close to the flight path and so the home is equipped with triple pane windows to help keep the home quiet. You have a washer and dryer that is connected right to the unit and share with only one other person. Tenants pay for SDG&E any cable/internet. Landlord pays for water and trash.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 10/7/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 West Juniper Street have any available units?
535 West Juniper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 West Juniper Street have?
Some of 535 West Juniper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 West Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 West Juniper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 West Juniper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 West Juniper Street is pet friendly.
Does 535 West Juniper Street offer parking?
Yes, 535 West Juniper Street offers parking.
Does 535 West Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 West Juniper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 West Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 535 West Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 West Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 535 West Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 West Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 West Juniper Street does not have units with dishwashers.

