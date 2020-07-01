535 West Juniper Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This home is a gem and won't last long. Tandem parking installed on side of property so you never need to worry about parking! Complete remodel of the kitchen, bathroom, closets, and new tandem parking were recently completed back in 2017! Enjoy a spacious layout with tons of living space that has access from the rear of the property so you can have total privacy. This is a part of a duplex and you will have the bottom floor which has forced heat and AC so you can be comfortable year round! Lot's of storage, private back yard. Both bedrooms will have plenty of room to fit a queen with another dresser and walk in closets! The entire bathroom will boast a tile backdrop in the shower/tub and double vanity with large mirror. The kitchen just got new floors, quartz counter top, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances to match! Walk just a short 3 blocks and you'll already be in the heart of Little Italy. Close to restaurants and not too far from the farmers market or dog park! This home is pretty close to the flight path and so the home is equipped with triple pane windows to help keep the home quiet. You have a washer and dryer that is connected right to the unit and share with only one other person. Tenants pay for SDG&E any cable/internet. Landlord pays for water and trash.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 10/7/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

